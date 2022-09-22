South Tipp bar nominated for Irish Pub Awards.

TJ Macs Bar in Mullinahone is the only Tipp business selected this year and is up for best local pub.

Reacting to the news TJ said it was a huge achievement especially after the difficulties they faced throughout Covid.

As he approaches 24 years in business he told Tipp Today that things are finally looking positive again.

With the overall winner to be announced in November, he outlined some of the reasons they have been successful.

“Our pub now would be event driven and I am proud to say that we have been involved in events and wedding parties, christenings, everything , you know, and it’s great to be involved in the community again and sporting achievement and things like that… your pub just gets to showcase what’s going on in the community.”

“Upwards and onwards now.”

However, despite the hope he has going forward TJ does think introduction of the carbon tax should be delayed.

He says that while things for them are looking better the rising electricity costs and the now the carbon tax are both causing concern.

TJ told Tipp Today that he would like to Government to help businesses by stalling the move:

“Everybody is facing and I think the timing of carbon tax is off, with the war and everything and the rising energy costs. I think it could be put on hold for a while just to give people a bit of breathing room and give them a chance.”

” They want it done overnight… but I think people need time.”