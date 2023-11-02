Rise in new car registrations in Tipperary

Latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 2,895 T registrations were issued to the end of October.

This is an increase of 200 or nearly 7.5% on last year in the county.

The sale of electric vehicles is up almost 14.5% compared to 2022 with the SIMI reporting 373 registrations in Tipp so far this year compared with 326 for the first 10 months of last year.

Petrol engines are now the most popular power source in the county with 841 units registered which is a rise of 14%. Diesel is next at 835 which is down almost 10% on last year.

Grey – with 1,114 – is the most popular colour with Tipperary motorists with more than double the sales of black which is next in line with 554.