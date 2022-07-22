Reprieve for AIB bank services in Tipperary

AIB has scrapped its plans to make 70 branches cashless.

Four of the banks outlets in Tipperary were included – Roscrea, Cahir, Carrick on Suir and Cashel.

In a statement, the bank says it recognises ‘the customer and public unease that this has caused’.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath and other members of the Rural Independents Group met with senior AIB officials at the bank’s headquarters this morning.

He says people power has won out for now.

“I want to thank every man, woman and teenager for the way that they reacted to this dastardly decision. It was totally insensitive.

“The government was sitting so idly by that they could do this – Minister Donohoe telling us he was blindsided – he wasn’t blindsided at all. This was a blatant attack on the people of Ireland.

“The people of Ireland have risen up and let the government beware that they’re waking up to what’s going on.”

Deputy McGrath says this might not be the end of it.

“For the time being I’m accepting it but we’re on our guard. We know their intention is to have less respect and services for the people.

All it effectively will be is an advertising hoarding in each building. You take Castle Street in Cahir – a bank with no cash. You couldn’t lodge cheques, you can arrange a mortgage over the phone – control doesn’t rest with those branches anyway about mortgages, it’s all Dublin now.

“Next stop will be closing the doors.”