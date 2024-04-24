Red letter day for Urlingford

A new remote working hub will be officially opened in Urlingford by Minister Heather Humphreys today.

The facility will be called Exit 4 Urlingford as a reminder of the towns strategic location just off the M8 corridor- halfway between Dublin and Cork and an hour from Limerick.

It becomes the first fully dedicated remote working hub in rural Kilkenny, and is also the first such hub to be developed and run by a local voluntary group, the Urlingford Town Team.

It’s a busy time for the town just over the border with Tipp as Urlingford was designated as pathfinder for the roll out of the Town Centre First policy in Co Kilkenny.

The County Council has now adopted a Masterplan for the regeneration of Urlingford which recognises the strategic importance of Exit 4 for the development of the town.

