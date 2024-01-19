Popular Tipperary restaurant to close its doors later this month

Flanagan’s Lane in Tipperary Town joins a growing list of businesses in the hospitality sector both locally and nationally which have succumbed to the current trading conditions.

Niamh Quinn and her husband Gary started trading in Tipp Town just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having survived that difficult time they say hospitality has again taken a tremendous hit over the past few months with costs spiralling out of control.

Like many other businesses they cannot sustain profitability in such an environment.

In a post on their Facebook page Niamh and Gary say the immeasurable effort put in by their staff cannot be understated and for this reason the closure is all the more hurtful.

They have also thanked their regular customers for supporting a small local business and making Flanagan’s Lane not just a café and restaurant but a community hub for Tipperary Town

The restaurant will close on Friday 26th January.