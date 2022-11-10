Permanent TSB to expand services in Tipp

Permanent TSB is to open a new branch in Tipperary in early 2023.

Through a €1 million investment a branch will be established at the former Ulster Bank site in Thurles in late January/early February.

This builds on the existing Permanent TSB presence in Nenagh and Clonmel as part of their major expansion from 75 to 99 branches in communities across Ireland.

Customers in the area are being encouraged to move their account to Permanent TSB before the Ulster Bank branch closes on the 13th of January.

The branch will feature full cash services and will include staff who worked in this branch previously.