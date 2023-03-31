Nominations open for County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are back with new categories added.

Today marks the official launch and opening of applications for 2023 and CEO Michelle Aylward says this year they hope there is something for everyone.

Some of the new awards that businesses can nominate themselves for include Retailer of the Year, Service Provider of the Year, Food and Agri Business of the Year and Best Dining Experience.

There are 11 awards given out at the event , which will take place in November, in addition to an overall and President’s award.

Michelle is urging all businesses in the county to put themselves forward reminding them that you don’t have to be a chamber member.

“A lot of people think I need to be a member of the chamber, you certainly don’t these awards are for people who are in business in Tipperary. That’s the only requirement that you have a business that is in Tipperary. You want to be able to say we have done this very well, you know, our service is very good, we offer very good experience, we have a great dining experience. We want to be able to celebrate that success within Tipperary. Everyone dreads filling out that application. This year what we have done is we have shortened it again we hope we have got it right this year to make it as easy as possible.”