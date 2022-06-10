NetSupport recognised by All Ireland Business Foundation

A local IT company has achieved AIBF Business All-Star Accreditation for a third successive year.

NetSupport – which has offices in Nenagh and Portlaoise – focuses on businesses with 2 to 150 staff that wish to implement a new technology solution, review an existing IT system, or simply require on-going IT support.

The All Ireland Business Foundation accreditation is in recognition of their conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer-centricity.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.