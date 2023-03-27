Must continue resisting move to cashless society – Mattie McGrath

The public must continue resisting a move to a cashless society, according to Tipperary TD.

New figures released today show there’s been a record high in the use of contactless payments, with almost 18 billion euro spent by tapping cards last year.

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath claims increased use of card payments will allow banks to take greater control of the economy, and to monitor our spending.

He says people have a right to exclusively use cash, if they choose:

“It’s a control mechanism by these greedy bankers who want to make more and more profits and have less and less staff no tellers in their banks no human relationship with your bank you just pay up and shut up.”