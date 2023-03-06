McGrath: Government complicit in bid to introduce cashless society

The Government is being called on by a Tipperary TD to maintain the provision of cash services.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs has put forward a motion which aims to push back against a cashless society.

Members of the group have said that “by carrying cash, we avoid the chance that credit and debit card payments may not be available.”

Deputy Mattie McGrath is demanding the Government stops listening to financial institutions.

“Flagrant violation of peoples rights to have notices up in places that cash would be no longer accepted here from such a time, such a date.

“I’ve seen them in hospitals, I’ve seen them in different businesses so I think that push back is needed. Especially the way the banks have treated their customers and indeed the government are complicit.”