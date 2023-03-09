Major revamp for Roscrea supermarket

A Supervalu in Roscrea has launched its revamped store following a significant investment.

An injection of funding in the amount of €350,000 sees Bernie’s Supervalu now have in-store sustainability initiatives, including LED lighting and a fridge-freezer system, which aim to reduce energy consumption in the store by 25%.

It will now offer extended produce from the Happy Pear and Taste of Local ranges and feature a state-of-the-art butcher counter, an enhanced fruit and vegetable section, as well as a new bakery and delicatessen section.

Bernie’s Supervalu in Roscrea employs 65 people in the area.

Tipp FM’s Andrew Looby will be broadcasting live from the store on Saturday.