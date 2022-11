A Tipperary retailer was among the winners at the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022.

Insomnia in Thurles was named Café & Restaurant of the Year.

The awards were hosted in the Galmont Hotel in Galway last Saturday night and were attended by 500 retail industry executives.

Established by Retail Excellence in 1997, the Awards are the biggest event in the Irish retail industry calendar and aim to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry.