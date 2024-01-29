Local TD to raise future of Tipp Town post office in the Dáil

The announcement by An Post that they are seeking an independent operator to take over the running of their office in Tipperary Town is a cause for concern according to a local TD.

Just 40 post offices across the country are now actually operated by An Post with over 800 now being run on a franchise basis.

Deputy Mattie McGrath is concerned for the future of services and intends to raise the issue in the Dáil tomorrow.

“This is a big blow because where is it going to go?

“It depends then on business people and the worst case scenario it could go out to the shopping centre (on the Limerick Road) but my understanding is that the shop counter as we know it and all those services will be moved to a private – if they can get a private contractor. And for the moment at least all the parcel and all the van and sorting and delivery will continue in the (existing) building but how long will that last for because they probably obviously want to sell the building.”