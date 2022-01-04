Local business owners urged to play their part in improving Tipp Town litter standing

Tipperary Town’s slip down the IBAL litter league is disappointing according to a local councillor.

The final survey of 2021 shows Clonmel again ‘Clean to European Norms’ and rising to 16th place in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Tipperary town, however, has lost its Clean status and is ‘moderately littered’ – dropping from 16th to 25th spot.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan says its demoralising for those involved in the like of Tidy Towns.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said there is an onus on all property owners to play their part.

“The Main Street would have got the top grade but was let down by litter at various vacant premises and that goes back to the whole argument about vacancy and dereliction in our town centres and the knock-on effect that it has.

“It has definitely contributed to us moving down the ranks again now which is really disappointing.

“There is a personal responsibility on every landlord to tidy up their premises even if its empty. Even if that means going out and sweeping the street and picking up rubbish.”