Local agri businesses honoured by Enterprise Ireland

Two Tipperary companies have won prestigious Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation awards at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.

Roscrea based Herdwatch took the farm Software Award for their ‘Grass & Crops by Herdwatch’, which will allow farmers to digitalise their grass and crop production and soil health data in a simple and easy-to-use app.

Meanwhile Abbey Farm Machinery in Toomevara won the AgTech Award for the Abbey Diet Feeder with EvoNIR feed sensor.

This can continuously monitor the quality of the mixture. Real-time analysis with adjustment guarantees a homogenous and constant TMR in line with nutritionist formulation by analysing the changes in dry matter and starch content. The system tells in real time the level of homogeneity.