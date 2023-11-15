Information event for Tipp businesses in Thurles today

Local businesses can learn how to train and upskill their staff for free at an event in Thurles this morning.

Various agencies will be on hand at the Anner Hotel to explain all the grants, new apprenticeships and education & training opportunities currently available to upskill employees of local small businesses.

It’s been organised by the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council in Partnership with Tipperary Chamber, Mid-West & South East Skills and Tipperary ETB to mark the European Year of Skills.

Senior Enterprise Development Officer Mary Ryan says that it’s hard to recruit with the economy at nearly full employment so training the staff you have is crucial.