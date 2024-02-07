Funding application to be lodged for ambitious Carrick projects

Applications are being made tomorrow for over €2 million for two new projects in Carrick-on-Suir – if approved they will bring the total being spent on the town centre regeneration to €20 million.

Plans for the clearing of the old Goldcrop site on the Quays and the creation of a new car park at Stable Lane have been unanimously backed by local councillors.

Both have now passed their Part-8 public consultation phase and the Local Authority is pushing both forward.

Director of Services Brian Beck says this is very important for the town – once they get approved for the funding they will start demolishing the old Goldcrop buildings so a new development can go into the prominent site on the Quays.