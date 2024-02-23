Former Post Office building in Thurles on the market

There was considerable anger when the company announced it was relocating from Liberty Square to the shopping centre – despite this the move went ahead in 2019.

The old office has been left idle since much to the dismay of locals.

Deputy Michael Lowry – who has been pressing An Post to dispose of the town centre property – has received some positive news.

“Further to my repeated representations the board of An Post made a formal decision to sell the old post office building on Liberty Square. Selling agents have been appointed and the property is now on the market.

“It has been a source of concern that this property has not been utilised.

Deputy Lowry expects significant interest in the old post office.

“There are clients who previously expressed interest in the property. It would be very welcome to see the heritage building repurposed and brought back into use.”