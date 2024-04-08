Formal planning application lodged for Market Place in Clonmel

The owners of Market Place in Clonmel have unveiled their plans for the commercial district.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the area which has effectively become a derelict site in recent years.

There have been incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Remcoll Limited are seeking permission for a change of use of ground and first floor levels to administration/office use together with the addition of a new second floor

Other proposals include the construction of a new entrance to the development, the addition of Solar PV panels and the allocation of 60 car parking spaces and 22 cycle spaces.

The application is currently at the pre-validation stage.