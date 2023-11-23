Further expansion for Tipp based financial services group

SYS Group, the Nenagh based financial services group, has opened a new Dublin office as part of its continued expansion.

The opening was performed by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TD.

The new office at 41 Fitzwilliam Place comes as SYS Group continues its strong recent growth, with the firm now servicing over 8,000 clients and staff numbers recently rising to over fifty.

Since it was established in 2015, SYS Group has grown to become one of the leading Irish financial planning services businesses.

As well as the new Dublin office and Nenagh headquarters the group also has offices in Cork and Waterford.