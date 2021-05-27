Expansion plans by Thurles company could lead to jobs boost

A Tipperary company is planning a major expansion on part of the former Lisheen Mine site.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council by Revive Environmental Holdings.

85 jobs could be created if the plans for the Mid-Tipp site get the go-ahead.

Revive Environmental Holdings re-manufacture, manufacture and develop specialised mobile environmental equipment for the water and wastewater industry.

They are currently based in the Stradavoher Industrial Estate in Thurles.

In what is seen as a vote of confidence in Lisheen they have unveiled plans for a 7.2 acre section of the former mine site.

This would include a 3,657 square metre building along with a carpark and truck-prep building.

15 office staff and 70 mechanics would be employed if the venture proceeds.

The machines produced by Revive are already being rolled out to customers in the UK, Europe and New Zealand.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by July 13th next.