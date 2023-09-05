County Tipperary Chamber Business Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlists have been announced for this year’s County Tipperary Chamber Business Awards.

An independent judging panel were tasked with the tough job of selecting the finalists.

Among the categories are Employer of the Year, Service Provider of the Year and Tourism and Culture Award.

The Retailer of the Year Award is a new category as is the Best Dining Experience.

They will take place at The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh on Friday, November 24th.

The shortlist for the Employer of The Year Award sponsored by Skillnet includes The Lunch Bag – Nenagh, Boston Scientific – Clonmel, FRS Network – Roscrea, Waystone – Cashel and Skanstec Engineering Ltd – Clonmel.

The Small to Medium Enterprise Award sponsored by The Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary shortlist sees Ni Riain’s – Thurles, Woodco Renewable Energy – Drishane, The Lunch Bag – Nenagh, SYS Group – Nenagh and Electric Ireland Superhomes – Thurles.

Service Provider of The Year Award which was one of the larger categories this year with an unprecedented amount of entries is supported by Ryan’s Cleaning who were our Overall Business of the Year winners last year. The shortlisted for this category are The Zip Yard – Nenagh, Unitec IT Solutions – Clonmel, Turas Nua – Tipperary wide, The Lunch Bag – Nenagh and SYS Group – Nenagh.

Our new category to be added to this year’s Business Awards with the second largest number of entries – Best Dining Experience Award’s shortlist is Bodega 1830 – Clonmel, Bowes & Co – Cashel, Prime 74 – Tipperary Town, Tuscany Bistro – Ballina and The Bishops Buttery – Cashel.

The shortlist for The Community Award which is supported by Bulmers are Soccer Goals Academy – Clonmel, Cabragh Wetlands – Holycross, Tipperary GAA – Thurles, Boston Scientific – Clonmel and Thurles Lions Trust – Thurles.

The Sustainable Initiatives Award sponsored by Permanent TSB will see Electric Ireland Superhomes – Thurles, Cloughjordan Community Farm – Cloughjordan, Boston Scientific – Clonmel, Bord Na Mona Recycling – Nenagh and Templederry Windfarm – Templederry all go head to head for this much coveted award.

The Tourism & Culture Award, sectors which Tipperary are renowned for, have the following shortlisted The Lakeside Hotel – Killaloe, John Hanly Weaving – Nenagh, Cashel Palace Hotel – Cashel, Nenagh Arts Centre – Nenagh and South Tipperary Arts Centre – Clonmel.

Another new category introduced this year is Retailer of The Year Award which has been kindly sponsored by IDPAA Limited and the shortlistees are Hickey’s Pharmacy – Thurles, The Shoe Corner – Nenagh, Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellers – Nenagh, Ryan Thomas Jewellers – Clonmel and Geraldine Jones T/A Skin Formulas – Nenagh.

The Innovation & Design Award sponsored by MSD, always a very interesting award for the judges has shortlisted Theradep Limited – Clonmel, Unitec IT Solutions – Clonmel, Cantwell Electrical Engineering – Urlingford, Newtown Design Ltd – Nenagh and Buttimer Engineering Ltd – Cahir.

The Agri & Food Producers category sponsored by AIB would be considered one of Tipperary’s predominant sectors and the shortlistees are Sugarcoated by Lisa – Ardfinnan, Cloughjordan Community Farm – Cloughjordan, Cabragh Wetlands – Holycross, Golden Vale Mushrooms Ltd T/A Clonmore Farm – Cahir and Rivesci Ltd – Clonmel.

Lastly but by no means least we have the Emerging Business Award which has been sponsored by Boston Scientific and the shortlistees in healthy competition for this are Count On Us Recruitment – Mullinahone, Electric Ireland Superhomes – Thurles, Skanstec Engineering Ltd – Clonmel, Kickham House – Tipperary Town and Flexelle Pilates Reformer Studio Ltd – Clonmel.

Not be forgotten, the President’s Award sponsored by FISERV which will only be revealed on the evening. The winner is a Tipperary person who has excelled in their field and made a real contribution to society. Recent recipients include Pat Shortt (winner 2022) and Sr. Eileen Fahy the founder of Aiséirí Addiction Treatment Centres(winner 2021). The honourable award is bestowed by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce President, Paul Berrigan who remains tight lipped on his choice for 2023

The Tipperary Business Awards will be hosted by Fran Curry. Special guest Mr Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment will be in attendance to say a few words and meet the people of Tipperary.