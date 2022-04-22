Council reimbursed for commercial rates waiver

Tipperary County Council will not be left out of pocket through the waiver introduced for commercial rates during the Covid pandemic.

The government introduced the scheme to ease pressure on businesses which were badly hit by the loss of trade.

At the April meeting of the council Carrick on Suir based Kieran Bourke raised concerns that the local authority might have lost out on finance for key services.

However Head of Finance Liam McCarthy said they have already been reimbursed to the tune of €12.5 million for 2020, €6.7 million for 2021 and €700,000 for the first quarter of this year.