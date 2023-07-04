Council hopes to purchase landmark building in Clonmel

The local council is hoping to purchase a landmark building in the heart of Clonmel.

Significant money has already been spent on Parke’s Pharmacy and Opticians on Gladstone Street in the town to preserve the historic shopfront

Clonmel Borough District Administrator Carol Creighton says it would be a shame to see this investment go to waste.

“Work has been done on this, public money has gone into it already to try and conserve this quaint but really unique building and it would be a shame I suppose if we just cleaned our hands of it at this stage. We’d like to be able to progress – we’d like to be able to purchase it.”

While the building is still in private ownership Carol Creighton says they would hope to have it open to the public down the line.

“We’d like to make plans to the future so that people can actually visit it and get the benefit of this unique property. That’s a work in progress and we’ll have to work with the property owners in the next few month.”