Clonmel’s new Co-Working Hub is opening its doors for an event tomorrow

In January Republic of Work launched their first location outside Cork in the Premier, identifying that there was a blackspot here in terms of remote working support.

Since then they have continued to see growth locally with a diverse workforce now operating from the site with flexible 30 day rolling contracts available.

This Tuesday they will open their doors to the public for people to work from the hub for the day to test it out with a networking lunch also planned.

Sarah Livesey the company’s Sales and Customer Success Manager says there is often a misconception that this type of working only suits certain businesses.

“You don’t have to be a start up to be involved in a co-working space I think that is a bit of a misconception nowadays, so yeah there are all sorts of businesses in there at the moment. The community is really growing there is a mix of freelance marketers, engineers entrepreneurs data scientists, bloggers, everything. You never really know who you will meet in spaces like that there are a lot of networking opportunities it is really nice way to bring a few of the different businesses in the community together, we are really learning about what is happening in the community in Clonmel.”

Sarah also says she feels co-working is a positive atmosphere and option for people working remotely.

“I think hubs are a great way for people to hybrid work, I mean who wants to sit at home by themselves 5 days a week, whether you are getting out of the house one day a week or five days a week it is a really nice way for you, even if say work remotely for a company and there is no one in you locality that also works for that company of you are base in a hub there is always someone to grab a coffee with and lunch, head out for a walk with, it is almost a nice way of having a team around you without having a team around you.”