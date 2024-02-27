Clonmel has the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county

The number of commercial properties lying empty in Tipperary is above the national average.

According to the GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report for the final quarter of 2023 vacancy rate in the Premier County was 14.6%.

This compared with the countrywide figure of 14.3%.

Of the towns analysed in Tipperary Clonmel had the highest commercial vacancy rate in Q4 2023 at 18.4%, while Nenagh had the lowest at 14.8%

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh says schemes like the Town Centre First policy – including those in Clonmel, Roscrea and Carrick on Suir – are vital to making sure we don’t slip further with our vacancy rates.

“So you can see in towns around the country there is room for government schemes which the minister will be announcing. They would help reenergise the centre of towns because they need to become I suppose more than just a destination for a function and something that you go to have an experience and to enjoy rather than just go to do a single job.”

At 20.5%, Sligo recorded the highest county commercial vacancy rate while at 10.1% Meath had the lowest.