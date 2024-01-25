Cashel business group calls for support for SME’s

Cashel Chamber of Commerce has issued a plea for government support for SME’s which are the lifeblood of the town.

Chamber President Martin Lynch says the hospitality sector in particular faces unprecedented challenges.

He describes small and medium enterprises as the economic pulse of Irish society and hold a crucial position in the economy and local communities.

Martin Lynch feels that the current government has neglected this vital sector, failing to extend sufficient support in the recent budget plans.

“Cashel Chamber of Commerce is seriously concerned about the viability of our small and medium enterprises – which are the lifeblood of Cashel – due to the current unpredicted challenges they are facing. The VAT increase last August has burdened the already strained hospitality industry. Government measures have fallen short in offsetting these difficulties. We acknowledge the government’s efforts to improve workers’ rights and their working conditions and we fully support these measures. However we need a balance that also supports our SME’s.”

Martin Lynch says the decision has had a significant effect, making it increasingly challenging for businesses in this sector to stay afloat.

“The recent closure of businesses in Tipperary Town and Clonmel underline the urgent need for government intervention to support these businesses and this industry. We urge the government to foster an environment beneficial to business growth and workers’ rights while also understanding the unique challenges our SMEs face and ensure our economic backbone is thriving and not just surviving.”