ALDI spent over €127 million with Tipperary food and drink producers in 2022

In its annual Economic Impact Report published today Aldi said it paid €4.8 million in wages and salaries, while welcoming almost 2.5 million customer visits to its Tipperary stores last year.

ALDI partners with ten Tipperary producers, including long-term relationships with ABP Cahir and Honeyvale Foods Ltd.

Last year, ALDI began working with local Tipperary producer Una O’Dwyer Ltd for the first time, opening an opportunity for the company to stock its local produce on the shelves of one of Ireland’s leading retailers.

Operating eight stores in Tipperary, ALDI employs 152 full time staff in the Premier county.

ALDI’s stores support multiple charities across Tipperary at a local level. Each store is part of ALDI’s food waste reduction programme, with ALDI’s Tipperary stores having donated over 171,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities. Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Clonmel Scout Group, Suir Haven Cancer Support and PAWS Animal Rescue some of the many local charities that availed of a €500 bursary grant in 2022.

In addition to donating to local charities, ALDI also supports local communities through its tree planting initiative, with a commitment to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees across Ireland by 2025. To date, ALDI has planted more than 540,000 trees across the country.