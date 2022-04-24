Bus fares on all 5 Bus Eireann services in Tipperary reduce by 20%

Bus fares on all 5 Bus Eireann services in Tipperary have reduced by 20%.

This is part of the plan by the Government to reduce the cost of living and refers to the subsidized routes.

Commuters in Tipperary for example will see a journey from Nenagh to Borrisokane using a Leap card that cost €4.20 will now cost just €3.36 while Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel will fall from €7.70 to €6.20.

Fares on the company’s commercial Expressway services are not included.

Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann hopes this will encourage more people to leave the car at home:

“There are further savings if people switch to leap which would give you an additional 30% discount on that fare again.

“So a lot of good reasons to move from the car into public transport right now.”