Burst watermain near Dundrum repaired

The burst watermain at Dundrum Water Treatment Plant has been repaired, but there could be some delays in getting water back.

Tankers of water are now in place at the three primary schools in Clonoulty, Rossmore and Boherlahan.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

As the plant was fully shut down, it will take a number of hours to get it back to full capacity and some areas won’t have water until tonight, while some will have low pressure for up to 36 hours.

Areas impacted are: Rossmore, Carhue, Marlow Bridge, Clonoulty, Ballagh, Ardmayle, Cloney Harp, Bishops Wood, Boherlain, Tubridora, Killough, Camas, Thurlesbeg, Goulds Cross, Laffina, Cluedarby, Longfield, The Weir and surrounding areas.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs were conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area. Hopefully, we will start to see customers water supply returning over the course of the evening. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience throughout.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.