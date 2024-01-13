An Bord Pleanala overturn Council objection to Ardfinnan mast

A decision by Tipperary County Council to refuse planning permission for a telecommunications structure in Ardfinnan has been overturned on appeal.

Vantage Towers had sought permission for the 30 metre high mast at Monroe West near the Castle View, Lady’s Abbey and Ashfield Manor housing estates in December of 2021.

This was rejected by the local authority in February of 22 following which the applicant lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

Following two inspectors reports the state planning appeals board has decided to grant permission for the mast.