Boil water notice for those on Riverstown supply

Boil water notices are in place on public supplies at opposite ends of the Premier County.

Those served by the Riverstown water treatment plant on the Lorrha – Rathcabbin public water supply have been advised to boil water before use.

Due to issues with the disinfection system it has been determined that the mains water supply to the properties in the affected area has not received adequate contact time to guarantee the drinking water has been fully disinfected.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have consulted with the Health Service Executive in relation to this matter following which the boil notice was put in place.

This advisory only applies to a limited number of properties supplied from the Riverstown water treatment plant.

Meanwhile a Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir remains in place.

Almost 4,000 customers on the Carrick-on-Suir (Linguan) Public Water Supply have been affected since St Stephen’s Day due to high turbidity, or cloudiness, in the supply.

Irish Water expect it’ll remain in place until next week at the earliest.