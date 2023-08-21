Boil water notice lifted on Thurles Regional Public Water Supply

Another boil water notice has just been lifted in Tipperary.

This time, Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have announced that the boil water notice effecting customers on the Thurles Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The boil water notice came in to effect on July 14th.

Affected customers in Holycross, Thurles, Ballycahill, Bouladuff, Dovea, Borrisoleigh and Drom and surrounding areas, can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Colin Cunningham, Uisce Éireann, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community: “Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”