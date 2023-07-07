Boil water notice issued for Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply Scheme

A boil water notice has been issued for customers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply Scheme.

This comes following a consultation with the HSE, Uisce Eireann, and Tipperary County Council, who have put the notice in place in the interest of public safety.

Approximately 11,350 customers will be impacted by the notice that has been put in place due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

Areas impacted include: all Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown Road (R913), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel),Market Hill and Red City area (Fethard), Kilnamack West, Co Waterford. Graigue Group Water scheme supplied by Ardfinnan Public Water Supply is also affected by this boil water notice.