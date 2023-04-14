Boil water notice for Glengar Public Water Supply to remain in place

The boil water notice for the Glengar Public Water Supply is to remain in place.

The notice, which was first issued on March 4th, was put in place in the interest of public safety following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

It is estimated that upwards of 470 customers are impacted by the notice, which has been in effect for 41 days.

Areas impacted include Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West and surrounding areas. Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking.

Drinks made with water.

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating.

Brushing of teeth.

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: