Boil water notice for Glengar Public Water Supply to remain in place

The boil water notice for the Glengar Public Water Supply is to remain in place.
The notice, which was first issued on March 4th, was put in place in the interest of public safety following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.
It is estimated that upwards of 470 customers are impacted by the notice, which has been in effect for 41 days.
Areas impacted include Glengar, Leugh, Knockanavar, Moher East, Moher West, Shanacloon, Gortaderry, Ballyhane East, Ballyhane West and surrounding areas. Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.
Water must be boiled for:
- Drinking.
- Drinks made with water.
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating.
- Brushing of teeth.
- Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
What actions should be taken:
- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).
- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.
- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.
- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.
- Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.