Boil water notice for Galtee Public Water Supply lifted

The boil water notice for the Galtee Public Water Supply has been lifted.

Following the completion of remedial measures and satisfactory monitoring results the notice issued on 25th of June is lifted with immediate effect.

All consumers on the Galtee Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish water is thanking the community for their patience, co-operation and assistance and say they regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.