A Clonmel business says it will not be reopening due to the impact of the pandemic.

Blush House of Beauty says due to the extent of loss during this lockdown they will no longer be operating from the Showgrounds Shopping Centre.

In an email to customers the company says it has not been an easy decision but is unavoidable.

Anyone with vouchers for Blush House of Beauty in Clonmel can redeem them at their Dungarvan outlet.