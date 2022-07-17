Blue Star Programme visit Brussels

A group of 21 Irish primary school teachers recently visited Brussels to see the European Commission and the European Parliament where they met Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Irish MEPs.

They included Fidelma Nugent who is a teacher at Our Lady of Mercy National School in Cahir.

The teachers participate in the Blue Star Programme, which teaches children aged 5-12 all about the EU and is run by European Movement Ireland.

The programme is funded by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and supported by the European Commission and the European Parliament.