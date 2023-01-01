Better supports and awareness linked to increase of domestic violence reports in Tipp, says JPC

The increase of domestic violence reports in Tipperary should be seen as a positive.

That’s according to both the local Gardaí and Clonmel based Cuan Saor the women’s refuge following a 13% increase in incidents up to December last year.

Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan was questioned by members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee as to why it was on the rise and he stated the increase was down to greater awareness and improved supports for victims.

This is something that Project Leader at Cuan Saor Geraldine Mullane concurs with saying that the better understanding of coercive control has also meant more women are coming forward.

She told Tipp FM that women feel they are now being listened to by law enforcement:

“Women before that thought domestic violence had to be physical violence are now realizing that they are living in a very controlled environment and they understand the whole area of coercive control and that following through with the Gardaí and also following through to the courts, which is I suppose making it easier for women to be understood and believed, so yes I would see it as a positive women are reaching out when that is absolutely positive for the family.”

Cuan Saor is open to anyone who is experiencing domestic violence 24/7 either by phone or in person.

Tel: 052 6127557 Email: [email protected]