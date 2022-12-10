Bay Lough to be home to unique fundraiser this evening

Tipperary people are urged to donate to a unique fundraiser this weekend.

MCG Imports are organising a 24 hour kayak at Bay Lough in the Vee starting at 6pm on Saturday.

The charity event is to raise money for Children’s Health Foundation, Templestreet and Jordan Power from Tallow, Co. Waterford who requires full-time care.

The event will feature 60 kayakers who will do 30 a minute or hour-long kayak and will coincide with the turning on of the Christmas lights at Bay Lough.

Those wishing to get involved can donate on the MCG Charity Kayak JustGiving page.