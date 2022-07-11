Barr breezes through Tipp on world record attempt

Ultra-cyclist Joe Barr will be passing through Tipperary later today as he bids to set a new world record.

He is attempting to cover 3,508 kilometres in seven days.

Joe set out from Malin Head at 4pm yesterday and passed through Borrisokane at around 5 this morning on his way to Mizen Head.

However he and his support crew decided to turn in Kanturk and take advantage of a tail wind.

Joe will be passing through the Premier County on a number of times over the coming days as he chases the world record.

Joe is raising money for the Cancer Fund for Children through his effort.

You can follow Joe’s progress here