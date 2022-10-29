Ballykisteen Hotel hosts Macra Rally and National conference today

The Macra Rally and National conference returns today.

The event takes place at Ballykisteen Hotel just outside Tipperary Town and features farm tours, a national conference and a fun run to round it off.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Food security and securing our future” and it aims to highlight the potential within the farming industry now and into the future.

However, according to John Keane, Macra National President, this is only possible with the right supports for farmers to deliver for the environment and for rural communities.