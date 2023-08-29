Investigation underway into use of a drone near Clonmel crash scene

The Irish Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the use of a drone near the scene of Friday’s fatal crash in Clonmel.

It comes amid anger from local people and concerns that it could have hindered the emergency operation that was underway at the time.

A Garda investigation into the crash at Hillview on the Mountain Road is also still continuing.

The IAA says the use of the drone was ‘an invasion of privacy and posed a flight safety risk’.

In a statement issued overnight, it said the activity is in direct contravention of drone regulations, adding that remote pilots and drone operators are required by European regulation to avoid areas where an emergency response effort is ongoing.

The authority says this is ‘safety critical’ as it could hinder possible aerial support.

It says it’s maintaining contact with Gardaí on the matter and expressed its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the 4 young people who died in the tragic accident.