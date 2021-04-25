Artworks by Tipperary artists added to the National Collection

Works by two Tipperary artists are among 422 which have been added to the National Collection thanks to a new one million euro fund.

Patricia Hurl has had work acquired by the Irish Museum of Modern Art while Aideen Barry has seen work acquired by the Crawford Art Gallery.

A one million euro fund has been provided by the Department of Tourism and Culture to both galleries to acquire 422 Irish produced works.

The works span from 1972 to the current year and include paintings, photography, sculptures, film and much more.