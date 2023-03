The curtain came down on the 2023 County Tipperary Drama Festival in Holycross last night after 9 nights of superb entertainment.

The Tipp FM trophy for Best Play in the open section was awarded to Thurles Drama for their performance of Conor McPherson’s The Seafarer.

The Tipperary Star trophy for best play in the confined section went to Harvest Moon from Co Mayo for their performance of God of Carnage by Yazmina Reza.