Clonmel Theatre Guild bring classic Arthur Miller play to life next week

The Clonmel Theatre Guild will bring a classic Arthur Miller play to life next week.

The group will perform ‘All My Sons,’ a 1948 post-WWII drama which is being directed by Anne Williamson.

The show centers around a family whose son is missing, presumed killed in action, yet the mother refuses to believe he is dead, meanwhile the son’s girlfriend comes to visit and this lead to a series of events that tear the family apart.

It will run from Tuesday to Friday at 8pm at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel.

Anne told Tipp FM how she went about casting for the piece.

“I look at it from my point of view and I do it the ay I think it should be done, people will probably come and see this and say I have not seen that done like that before, and I have not seen that character played like that before but I kind of read it and look for that character when I audition and I cast that part.

Anne hopes people will get behind the group next week.

“We have some great actors in this play, we have Joe and his wife Kate, his wife Kate still believes that her son that is missing is coming back that is played by Esther Byrne, we have Chris her son another wonderful character again, we have Ann Deever played by your own Tipp FM’s Sheila Naughton, you have her brother played by Dylan McCoy another wonderful actor he just amaze me on the stage he is brilliant, every one of them I cant say enough about they, they have given their all.. I am just looking forward to seeing them on the stage.”