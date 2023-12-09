Barry Lyndon star passes away

The Hollywood star Ryan O’Neal, has passed away at the age of 82

The actor gained popularity after his role in the drama Peyton Place and later rose to international fame with his Oscar-nominated performance as Oliver in the romantic film Love Story co-starring Ali MacGraw.

He also starred in the Stanley Kubrick movie Barry Lyndon much of which was filmed in County Tipperary including Cahir Castle, Carrick on Suir, Moorstown Castle and Castlegrace

He also acted in other notable films such as What’s Up, Doc? with Barbra Streisand and Paper Moon, where he shared the screen with his daughter Tatum, who won an Academy Award at the age of 10 for her performance in the same movie.

His death was announced by his son Patrick O’Neal.