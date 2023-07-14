Area of North Tipp welcomes visitors from twinned town this weekend

An area of North Tipp will welcome visitors from their twinned town to the county this weekend.

A Civic Welcome for representatives of the Basse-Goulaine Twinning Committee is taking place in Nenagh today.

The French commune located in Western France is linked with Ballina- Killaloe for the last number of years having made trips over and back for different occasions and festivals.

This reception is the first item on a programme of events for the weekend to mark the visit of the Committee during which Cathaoirleach Rocky McGrath will make a presentation to the representatives.

The aim of the twinning and such events is to promote tourism, heritage and school exchanges between the two towns.