Ardfinnan activist urges support for Palestinian Solidarity Rally in Dublin

A Local activist is calling on Tipperary people to attend a Palestinian Solidary Rally in Dublin later this afternoon.

Dean McGrath from Ardfinnan was one of the organisers of a protest in Thurles on Thursday.

A national demonstration is starting at the Garden Of Remembrence at 2 oclock.

Well over a hundred people turned up at the event in Liberty Square.

And Dean says he’s hoping for a big turnout in Dublin because of the long tradition of solidarity with Palestine in Ireland:

“It’s about highlighting the incredible war crimes that we’re seeing in Gaza. I’ve been to the West Bank – I’m just back actually, I’m back three weeks. And it’s all very real and very close to me. But when you go the likes of Palestine and you see the solidarity, when they see you’re from Ireland, when they hear the accent, straight away there’s a connection. And they say thank you so much to your country for speaking up, thank you so much for being a friend of Palestine.”