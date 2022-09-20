Archived recordings of Tipp musician Paddy O’Brien to be released

Archived recordings by the late Tipperary musician Paddy O’Brien will be released this week.

The solo album of the Newtown native’s work was compiled to celebrate the centenary of his birth.

The launch will take place in Reidy’s pub outside Nenagh on Friday at 9 o’clock and all are welcome.

Paddy’s daughter Eileen O’Brien has been carrying on his musical legacy.

She told Tipp FM’s Fran Curry that her dad was instrumental in bringing the North Tipperary style of trad music to a worldwide audience:

“He was a founding member of the New York Ceilí band along with all the great New York musicians – Larry Redican, Andy McGann, Paddy Reynolds, all great musicians, and Felix Dolan on piano.

“His influence on accordion playing was massive because he only made four commercial recordings.

“One in 1947 and three in 1954 before he went to America, and they were the only commercial recordings he made.”